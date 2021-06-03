Three burglars who forced their way into a house in Gillingham before threatening to stab the occupants inside have been jailed for a combined total of 27 years

John Bley and Azroy Dawes-Clarke were both jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday 2 June 2021 following a trial in which they both denied the charge of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Hussanain Raja admitted the same charges.

Bley, 24, of White Road, Chatham, was jailed for 11 and a half years while Raja, 26, of Railway Street, Chatham, was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail.

Dawes-Clarke, 28, of Romford Road, London, was jailed for seven years.

At around 5.20pm on 14 April 2020 the trio forced their way into a house in Cleave Road, Gillingham. Once inside they threatened a woman with a knife and then targeted a man with threats before assaulting him. They demanded the man hand over money as well as any drugs he may have been in possession of.

The three then searched his bedroom before running from the house having stolen items including money and a designer watch.

The incident was reported to the police and officers identified that the three suspects had driven into the area at the time of the offence before leaving a short while later.

The three men were arrested between 17 and 22 April and later charged with the offences.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kati Edge, said: ‘This was a frightening incident for the two victims. The group targeted them in a brazen and frenzied way and their sentences are a reflection of the fear they inflicted on the victims during the incident.

‘We work tirelessly to put violent offenders behind bars and I am pleased that these men are now starting a lengthy prison sentence.’