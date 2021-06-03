Officers investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

The incident occurred sometime before 4pm on Saturday 29 May 2021 in Kings Park Drive. It was reported that an Izuzu truck that was parked in the drive was struck a number of times on the windscreen, causing significant damage.

Following enquiries by officers, a 19-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and he has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police Constable Alice Fay, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this matter and I understand there were a number of people in the area at the time. I am releasing an image of the damage that occurred and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please contact us.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcam who were in the area to please check their footage for anything relevant.”