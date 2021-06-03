Manhunt launched after an allegation a woman is assaulted near Boxley.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday 1 June 2021 as the victim was driving along Lidsing Road towards Hempstead.

The woman stopped her car prior to the junction with Yelsted Lane after she thought she saw something in the road, and got out with her hazard lights illuminated.

The victim reported she was then assaulted by a man who appeared from behind her and fell to the floor. She was assaulted again whilst on the ground before managing to get back to her vehicle and drive from the scene. The victim suffered scratches and bruising during the incident.

The suspect is described as being white with dark, very short hair and was wearing dark clothing and a blue face mask.

Detective Inspector Darren Reynolds of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident or anybody acting suspiciously in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to contact us. We would also like to hear from anybody who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle in the days leading up to the incident.

‘Motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/94556/21.