Investigators are appealing for information after a teenage boy suffered a serious injury in a Dartford collision

The incident happened at around 12.20pm on Monday 17 May 2021, when a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was crossing at traffic lights in Hawley Road, near the junction with Oakfield Lane.

The pedestrian, a 17-year-old boy, suffered a broken leg and was conveyed to a local hospital for medical attention.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Hoodless, said: ‘It is understood the woman driving the car stopped at the scene but left before any details could be exchanged.

‘Our enquiries have not identified the driver at this stage and we are urging her to contact us.

‘We are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the appeal line and for drivers with dashcams to check for any footage which could assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 17-0991.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.