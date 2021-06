Kent Police received a report that items including a pearl necklace, crystal decanters and a GoPro camera were taken during a burglary at a property in the Sandgate area on the evening of Sunday 23 May 2021.

Dean Lacey, 61, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday 27 May and charged with burglary on Friday 28 May. He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day where he was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.