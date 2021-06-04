Two men have been charged in connection with spitting at police during separate incidents in Maidstone

It is alleged the officers were assaulted during the space of a few hours on Thursday 27 May 2021.

At around 6.55pm, a man was initially arrested in relation to an assault on a woman in Brunswick Street, Maidstone. It is reported that as he was taken into custody, he was aggressive and abusive and caused an injury to a constable’s arm. The suspect was then taken to hospital where it is alleged he spat in an officer’s face, making direct contact with his eyes. Callum Geary, aged 25, of Dickens Road, Maidstone was later charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and two further assaults. He was also charged with theft and criminal damage.

During the same evening, at around 9.30pm, patrols were called to the Fremlin Walk area amid reports a man was shouting racial abuse. The man is said to have threatened members of the public who challenged him and was arrested nearby. The suspect is then alleged to have spat on both a female officer’s neck and at a member of the public. He was taken to hospital where he is said to have shouted further abusive language. John Devall, aged 37, of no fixed address, was charged with assault, assault by beating of an emergency worker and two counts of racially aggravated harassment.

Both suspects were remanded in custody and appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 May. Mr Devall was bailed to return to the court on 7 June. Mr Geary was also bailed, until his next hearing on 5 July.