Detectives are investigating a disturbance in Margate which resulted in one person being assaulted and are appealing for witnesses

Kent Police was called at 7.35pm on Thursday 3 June 2021 to Marine Terrace following reports that two groups of people had become involved in a disturbance.

A 17-year-old boy was assaulted and received an injury to his face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One person, an 18-year-old man from London was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault to get in touch.

Witnesses can call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/95226/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.