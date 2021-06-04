David Bignall is alleged to have threatened the victim, while demanding cash, inside a property in the High Street in Rochester

An attempted robbery charge has been authorised against a man who is alleged to have threatened a woman with a surgical needle in Rochester.

David Bignall is alleged to have threatened the victim, while demanding cash, inside a property in the High Street at around 8am on Tuesday 1 June 2021.

The 39-year-old, of Rochester High Street, was arrested on suspicion of the offence on the same morning and later charged with attempted robbery.

Following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 2 June, he has been remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 30 June.