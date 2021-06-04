Three people reported injuries and received hospital treatment after an assault in Folkestone

A suspect is to appear in court charged in connection with an assault in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance involving two groups of people taking place at around 8.10pm on Wednesday 2 June 2021 in Dover Road near the junction with Harbour Way.

Three people reported injuries and received hospital treatment.

Peter Young, 51, of Dover Road, Folkestone was charged on Friday 4 June with causing grievous bodily harm, a public order offence, possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, and possession of a weapon (piece of wood).

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Four other men from Folkestone, aged 18, 19, 21, and 41, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with personal CCTV in the area to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area between 8.10 and 8.15pm on Wednesday 2 June and has dashcam footage which could assist enquiries.