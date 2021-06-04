UK rapper Nines now facing drugs rap charges

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have charged two men after a proactive operation to tackle the supply of drugs.

Courtney Freckleton, 31 (17.01.90) of Barbican, EC2 and Jason Thompson, 35 (24.04.86) of Forham Road, Barnet have been charged with:

– Conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction between 10 March 2020 and 3 July 2020;

– Conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug (cocaine);

– Conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug (cannabis);

– Conspiracy to conceal / disguise / convert / transfer / remove criminal property.

They are due to attend Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4 June.

Freckleton and Thompson were arrested on Thursday, 3 June, after warrants were carried out across addresses in London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.