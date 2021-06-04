A suspected rogue trader has been charged with multiple offences following allegations homeowners in areas including Swale and Medway were defrauded into paying for unnecessary work to their properties.

Kent Police has been investigating linked reports related to cold callers attending addresses in Sittingbourne, Faversham, New Romney, Gravesend and Chatham. It is alleged victims were told they required urgent roof and chimney repairs and that prices charged were well in excess of what the work should have been worth. Where work was completed it is said to have been of a poor standard. The offences are reported to have taken place between February and April 2021.

On 8 April, Tony Saunders, aged 22, of Spade Lane, Hartlip, Sittingbourne was arrested. He was detained again on Thursday 3 June and charged with six counts of fraud by false representation. Mr Saunders was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 Jun