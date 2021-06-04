A Whitstable man has been jailed after he was found guilty of strangling and beating a woman

Mark Walker turned up to the woman’s house in December 2020 and attacked her, breaking her teeth in the process, before she was able to escape out of a window to seek help.

Upon his arrest, Walker then punched an officer twice.

Walker, of South Street, Whitstable was already under conditions not to contact the victim, which he breached when he arrived at her home on 16 December. She could smell alcohol on his breath and he continued to drink in front of her, before becoming argumentative and aggressive.

In addition to repeatedly punching the victim, he strangled and threatened to kill her.

The victim, fearing for her life, was eventually able to get free and jumped out of an open window before calling Kent Police.

The victim was found outside by officers, who searched her property and found Walker hiding behind a wardrobe.

During his arrest he was uncooperative, and struck an officer to the face two times.

The woman suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

At Canterbury Crown Court Walker admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

Following a trial he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and threats to kill. He was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice after it came to light he had contacted the victim from prison and attempted to get her to provide a false statement.

At Canterbury Crown Court the 46-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday 1 June to four years in prison.

Investigating officer DC Sam Mayne of Kent Police’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘The victim in this case showed incredible courage and strength to give her evidence in open court, having already endured so much abuse from Walker.

‘I wish her the very best for the future and I hope her actions will inspire others to come forward and seek help if they find themselves in similar situations. Nobody should ever feel they have nowhere to turn.’

For advice on domestic abuse matters, visit https://www.kent.police.uk/police-forces/kent-police/areas/kent-police/campaigns/no-excuse-for-domestic-abuse/