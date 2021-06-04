A suspect has been charged with attempted murder by detectives investigating an assault in a Maidstone park

At around 7.20pm on Sunday 30 May 2021, Kent Police was called to a report of a man being assaulted by another in Brenchley Gardens, near Station Road.

The victim, aged in his 30s, sustained injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation was commenced and on Wednesday 2 June, 33-year-old Hamdi Braiek, of Hart Street, Maidstone, was arrested. The Crown Prosecution Service later authorised a charge of attempted murder against Mr Braiek.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 June where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 July.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault, which is believed to have taken place shortly after 7pm, or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, to contact the appeal line.

Anybody with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/92564/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous form on their website.

A 39-year-old local man, who was also detained, on Tuesday 1 June, has been bailed to return to the police station on 28 June, pending further investigation.