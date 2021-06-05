An 18-year-old man from London has today been found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in Buckland in September

The victim, now 20, was raped by a man unknown to her at approximately 12.30am on Sunday 20 September 2020.

The woman was approached by two men on Lake Road, who followed her onto Turner Road where one of them then raped her.

After a thorough and complex investigation by officers from Portsmouth’s Amberstone team, Abdelarahman Saleh Adam, of Gathorne Road, Wood Green, was charged with rape.

Adam denied the offence, however a jury sitting at Portsmouth Crown Court found him guilty this afternoon (Friday 4 June).

He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 23 July.

Two 18-year-old men, four 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were all previously arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with this case and were released without charge, facing no further action.

Hampshire Police said;

“We would like to commend the victim on her bravery and courage, which has helped secure this verdict today.

Stranger assaults of this nature are rare, and we hope the community feels reassured that when we receive these sorts of allegations, we will take them seriously and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

