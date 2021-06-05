Appeal for Witnesses after fatal collision in North Devon

At approximately 6.25pm on Friday 4th June 2021 Police attended a report of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and pedal cycle on Northam Road, Bideford, N.Devon.

The male rider of the pedal cycle was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours whilst a forensic examination of the collision scene was conducted.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team who attended are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, either the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision or have dash camera footage to contact police, quoting the log number 783 of 4th June 2021