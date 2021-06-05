Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate a teenage girl who has gone missing from the Dorchester area

Scarlett Bailey, 16, was last seen by a friend at around 3pm on Friday 4 June 2021 by the river near to Grey’s Bridge.

Scarlett is described as white, four feet eleven inches tall and of slight build. She was last seen wearing a pink bikini with black shorts, a black tank top and a black Adidas zip-up hooded top with white stripes on the arms over the top.

Chief Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “Scarlett has not been in contact with her family or friends since she left the river and we want to locate her to ensure she is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Scarlett or a girl matching the description given to please get in touch.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Scarlett, please get in contact with us or your family as we just want to make sure that you are all right.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Scarlet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 4:678.