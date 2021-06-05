Two brothers have been charged after officers seized stolen items belonging to more than 20 people inside a house in Dartford.

Kent Police searched the house in Priory Road on 3 June 2021 and inside they found more than 50 bank and membership cards as well as driver’s licences. They also found handbags, smart tablets and DVD players.

The items were reported stolen as far back as 2018.

As part of enquiries two men were arrested on 3 June on suspicion of committing the offences.

Daniel Galecki 29, of Priory Road, Dartford, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, fraud by false representation, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle between 11 September 2018 and 16 May 2021.

Patryk Galecki, 27, of Priory Road, has been charged with possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle between 11 September 2018 and 16 May 2021.

Both men are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court by virtual court on 5 June.