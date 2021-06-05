Police arrest man in his 30’s after Sunshine Cafe Stabbing in Hythe

A man in his 30’s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.



Kent Police was called at 1.16pm on 5 June 2021 to reports of an assault inside a business premise in Hythe High Street.

The incident is believed to involve two people known to each other and is being treated as isolated.

The victim is believed to have sustained leg injuries, not reported to be life-threatening. Officers are at the scene and are carrying out enquiries. It is understood that the person who carried out the attack made off shortly after. Police still remain at the front and the rear of the eatery