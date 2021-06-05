Almost 500 offences detected during Bank Holiday road safety operation

Almost 500 offences were detected during a road safety operation over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Officers from Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership worked together to provide education, engagement and enforcement from Saturday 29 to Monday 31 May.

The aim of this dedicated activity – run in addition to routine roads policing 365 days a year – is to create an environment that is inhospitable to the dangerous or antisocial use of vehicles on the roads, thereby reducing road casualties, and the impact of noise and poor behaviour on local communities.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “As ever, our activity was generally well-received by the vast majority of the public who are safe and responsible motorists, and who could appreciate that our priority is to keep everyone safe on our roads through education and engagement.

“However, there is always a small minority of people who believe the rules don’t apply to them, and in turn, they risk the lives of themselves and others. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take robust action against anyone who misuses our roads through dangerous or antisocial driving.”

Motorists were dealt with for a total of 485 offences including speeding, drink and drug-driving, driving with no insurance, careless driving and illegal number plates.

In addition, more than 50 ‘ICE’ stickers were handed out to motorcyclists. Every bespoke ICE sticker enables first-responders to access key medical and personal information quickly following an incident. Information uploaded by the biker during registration can be accessed by scanning the bespoke QR code, displaying information such as allergies or medication, along with next of kin and contact details.

You can find more information about the stickers here.

Chief Inspector Hodder added: “The public can expect to see a heightened policing presence every weekend throughout the summer, as we strive to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.”