Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak with him in relation to a theft investigation.

Police were called to the Pret Coffee shop opposite Poundland in Staines on Thursday, 6 May just after 12:30pm following reports of a bike being stolen. We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

If you know who this man is, or have any information which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/ 45210046649 via

Webchat on the polices website police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling Police us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.