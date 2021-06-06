BMW sought in connection with fail to stop collision on Farnham by-pass

Police are looking for a light blue or silver BMW 1 Series in connection with a fail to stop collision on the A31 Farnham by-pass in the early hours today (5 June).

The BMW is believed to have been the vehicle involved in the incident. We would also encourage people to report any vehicles matching the description which have recently been parked or abandoned overnight or today.

Police were called around 1.20 am to the westbound carriageway between the junctions of Weydon Lane and the Coxbridge roundabout following reports that a female pedestrian had been found lying in the road with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision would have sustained front and nearside damage as well as damage to the nearside wing mirror.

Our enquiries also remain ongoing to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle and to establish the circumstances of the incident.

If you were in the area at the time, and you have any information or dashcam footage which might help, please contact us straightway quoting reference PR/45210058278 via:

Webchat on Police website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.