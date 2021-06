Matthew Kesbey was last seen in the South Road area of Faversham at around 11.45am on Saturday 5 June 2021.

The 48-year-old is described as white, approximately five feet eleven inches tall, medium build and with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown beanie hat, brown top, brown coat, and navy blue jeans. He left on foot and may be seen carrying a blanket and a pillow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 05-0501.