CCTV appeal following attempted theft at Maidstone store

Investigators have released CCTV images following an attempted theft in a Maidstone shop.

This incident happened at around 6.30pm on 26 May 2021 at Tesco in Grovewood Drive North, Weavering.

It is alleged suspects pushed a shopping trolley containing spirits and groceries towards the exit, but fled the premises after being challenged by a member of staff.

Officers are now able to release images of three women they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anybody who recognises any of them or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/89831/21