Crews used high-pressure hoses to put out the flames and a fan to drive smoke and fumes from the property. One person has been treated by paramedics for the effects of breathing in smoke. The cause of the fire has not been established.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled a fire at a flat in Beaver Road, Ashford
1 day ago
1 Min Read
