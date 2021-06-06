Police appeal after motorcycle stolen in Stamshaw garage burglary

Police are today appealing for the publics help for information on the whereabouts of the KX125 motorcycle stolen in a burglary in Stamshaw in the early hours of Saturday 5th June

CCTV that captured of the break-in shows the brazen thieves bending open the garage door before taking the motorcycle.



A name and address have been forwarded to the police, but police are now appealing to the public for any further information on the whereabouts or theft of the motorcycle.

Information has also been received that the bike may be in and around the Buckland area of Portsmouth.

However, there have been further possible sightings of the Motorcycle which says that it has been seen riding on the Eastern Road into the Drayton area of Portsmouth, but these are currently unconfirmed.

Have you heard or seen a motorcycle that matches the image provided riding around Buckland, Drayton, Stamshaw, or Baffin’s area, can you help with CCTV, Ringbell footage, or Dashcam footage.

There is also a reward of £500 for anyone who can help police in the recovery of the motorcycle, or any information leading up to the arrest of the persons involved.

If you have witnessed or have any information that can help the police investigation please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Ref.44210219033