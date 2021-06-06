London Science Museum evacuated and roads closed following discovery of suspect item

Police have closed and evacuated the Science museum following the discovery of a suspect article that is understood to a bag.

Exhibition Road has also been closed and visitors have been asked to leave by officers from the Met Police.

Police were called just after 1.30pm on Sunday following the discovery after being alerted by concerned staff.

The bag that is understood to have been abandoned is now awaiting examination and X-ray by a specialist from the Met.

The Met Police have been approached for comment