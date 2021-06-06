A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found with fatal stab injuries in Hackney.

Katarzyna Poniatowska, 31, was remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 June.

Police were called to a property in Stamford Hill, N16, at 10.52hrs on Friday, 4 June to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene a short time later.

The man and the woman are believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time.