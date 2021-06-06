Police were called at approximately 13:30hrs on Sunday, 6 June to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in the vicinity of Hermitage Lane, SW16.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

The victim – a man believed aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital for treatment; at this early stage it is believed his condition is not life threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4207/6June.