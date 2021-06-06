Woman found dead at a property in Bexleyheath

Police were called at 3.10pm on Saturday, 5 June to concerns for the welfare of a woman at a residential property in Barton Close, Bexleyheath.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. An 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.

The suspect and deceased are believed to be known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have been informed and a crime scene remains in