Officers investigating a burglary series in Newport have charged a man.

Kazm Saed, aged 25 years, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of robbery, two counts of kidnap, one count of burglary and two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 June.