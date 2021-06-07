Man airlifted after Hounslow street stabbing

Police were called at approximately 4.45pm on Sunday, 6 June to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Salisbury Road, Hounslow.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene. A man was taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5686/6June. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.