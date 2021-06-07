Two people, including 15 year old boy are seriously ill in hospital after eating jelly sweets believed to contain cannabis

An adult male was taken to the hospital around 8.15pm while the 15-year-old was admitted around 11.40pm.

Both remain in a serious but stable condition at this time.

They are both believed to have been in the Godalming area at the time they were taken ill. Enquiries are underway to establish where these sweets were supplied.

We are asking parents across the county to urgently speak to their children about the dangers of “edibles” and urge them to not be tempted to try them.

Detective Inspector Andy Greaves said: “Our immediate priority is to warn parents; and to tell children in the area not to be tempted to try them as they are obviously causing substantial harm.

“These types of products, which may be marketed as ‘cannabis infused’ or ‘THC infused’ are illegal, and therefore unregulated, in the UK. They can appear to be commercial products with professional packaging, but this should not be taken as a sign that they are safe or legal.”

Anyone who is concerned about the health of someone that they believe may have taken these products is asked to call NHS 111 (999 in an emergency).

If you have information about the supply of these sweets, or if you have find similar sweets or related packaging, please do not destroy them, but contact Surrey Police via the online chat on our website (www.surrey.police.uk) quoting reference PR/P21120295. You can also call Surrey Police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.