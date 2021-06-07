Two more young people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Rayon Pennycook in Corby

Police officers were called just before 7pm on Tuesday, May 25, to Constable Road to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

One boy, aged 17, has been charged in connection with Rayon’s murder and remanded into custody.

Two other boys aged 15 and 17 have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Now, two more young people – a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Our thoughts remain with Rayon’s family and friends at this time.