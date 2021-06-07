Dog owners are reminded to take responsibility for their pets after a report of sheep being attacked near Tenterden

Kent Police received a report of sheep-worrying in the Wittersham area on Sunday 30 May 2021. At least one lamb was badly injured.

Officers from the Rural Task Force are investigating and a witness has described seeing three men with two dogs, a whippet/lurcher and a terrier type dog, running from a field next to the River Rother along The Street in Ham Green.

It was also reported that the men threw objects at a member of the public, who was not injured.

The men are described as follows:

Male 1: White, around 20-years-old, wearing a dark coloured hooded top with a tick on the back and jeans.

Male 2: White, aged around 20-years-old, wearing a baseball cap and hooded top and jeans.

Male 3: White, aged around 20-years-old and wearing a hooded top with jeans.

PC Dan Perry said: ‘We are urging all dog owners walking in the countryside to keep their dogs on leads around any livestock. Please follow signs and stick to footpaths, as they are there to protect you and your dog, and to make your walk safe for all.

‘People should report any attacks by dogs on livestock to Kent Police, either via our website, or by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

‘Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 30-1038.’

Facts about sheep-worrying: