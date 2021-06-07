Investigators have released a CCTV image following a theft at a Harrietsham shop

At around 9.15pm on 25 April 2021, a woman went into the Co-op on Buckingham Drive where it is reported she stole three bottles of spirits.

Officers are now able to release an image of a person they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anybody who recognises the woman or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/69407/21

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.