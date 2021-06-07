The incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday 30 May 2021, at the mid-point of Fremlin Walk in Maidstone

It is alleged a man approached the pair, who were walking together, and following a short conversation, he suddenly assaulted them both.

The victims were punched and suffered bruising. The suspect then walked to a nearby coffee shop, where he sat down outside for a few minutes before leaving the area.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/92541/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.