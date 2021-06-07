A man has been charged with murder ofAl-Sadiq Mohamed Ishaq-Adam following a stabbing in Colindale

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Colindale.

Officers were called at 5.54pm on Monday, 31 May, to Montrose Park, Colindale following reports of a group of males fighting. Officers responded and found 22-year-old Al-Sadiq Mohamed Ishaq-Adam suffering from a stab injury.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Al-Sadiq was pronounced dead at 7.19pm A post-mortem examination held on 3 June at Northwick Park Hospital found cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

The deceased was initially identified as Azadeeq Mohamed by those who knew him in London, however close family overseas have confirmed his full name is Al-Sadiq Mohamed Ishaq-Adam, born on 17 August 1998.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

Twelve males have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of offences including affray, robbery and murder. Ten have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder. He is Nick Kaneza, of Elstree Road, Hemel Hempstead. He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 June.

Another 18-year-old man, Mohammed Yusuf of Capitol Way, NW9 appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 4 June charged with robbery. He was remanded in custody; we await details of his next court appearance.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, or those with information, video or images that could assist the investigation, are asked to call 101 reference CAD 5436/31May.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers. No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.