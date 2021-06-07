Appeal for information after man his 40s seriously assaulted in Southampton

Police are appealing for information after a man his 40s suffered a fractured jaw outside his home on Landseer Road on Thursday 3 June.

The incident happened just after 6pm.

It has been reported a group of people were outside the man’s home but when he left his house to walk his dog an altercation occurred between the man and one boy in group resulting in the man suffering a broken jaw.

The boy has described as White, aged approximately 16 or 17-years-old, with a slim build and short fair hair and was wearing grey clothing.

Police are releasing an image of the boy we wish to identify captured here.

Three other people have been described as part of the group at the time of the incident.

• One boy has been described as aged 16-years-old, 6 feet tall, skinny build with a blond ponytail and wearing a dark blue tracksuit

• A man has been described as 6 feet tall also, with a stocky build and dark brown spikey hair and a full beard with scratches on his face. His age has been described as early 20s.

• It was also reported a White woman was with them, perhaps in her early 20s also, and who wore glasses with a black frame.

Do you recognise the person in the image or any of the descriptions of those reported as being present at the time of the assault?

If you can help, please call 101 and quote 44210216556.