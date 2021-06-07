Tribute paid to boy who died following incident at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve

Police are now in a position to confirm the identity of a boy who died after he was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve.

Officers were called to the reserve at 8.21pm on Sunday 30 May, and attended along with the ambulance service and fire service, who got the two-year-old child out of the water.

The boy, named Greyson Birch from the Sholing area of Southampton, was subsequently taken to Southampton General Hospital where he sadly died on Thursday (3 June).

His family have paid tribute to him with the following statement:

Greyson Birch, our much loved son, brother and cherished family member who has sadly been taken from us was a character that neither family, friends or other persons will not and cannot forget.

His bubbly personality that filled all our hearts with joy and happiness will linger in this world.

Greyson was our light and life that will still shine to us all through our thoughts and memories. Greyson would love to dance, sing, play, just everything!

To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he’s not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts.

The cheeky little smile that would grace our presence will remain in our family and friends’ hearts forever. I know he is now in a safe place watching over his sibling and all that came to be a part of his short but amazing life.

In this time of need we ask for all our family and close friends to be left to grieve and come to terms with the devastation that has been unwillingly let into our lives.

His memory will remain always and live through the smiles and joy of each individual who had the pleasure of meeting him.

We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding how Greyson came to be in the water, and appeal for anyone who was in this area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210210811.