Invesigation launched after decomposed body is found in Burham Property

An investigation has been launched after a badly decomposed body was found in the detached property after Police broke down the door early this evening in the village of Burnham on the outskirts of Rochester. Officers were called to Brisley’ Row Burham on Monday afternoon and made the grim discovery. Scene of Crime officers have also been seen at the property along with undertakers who all forensic white paper suit. It is not clear if the person has died of natural causes or if foul play is involved.

One shocked neighbour revealed that officers broke down the front door after a report of a smell coming from the property. It is understood that the person may have been dead for over six months. A cordon has been put in place outside the property and Police officers remain at scene.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.