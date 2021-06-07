Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Almira who has gone missing with her young child

Almira Aljkanovic, 36 from Guildford was last seen earlier on today (7 June) and her family are concerned. It is believed that she is with her child, a 12 month-old boy.



She is described as a white woman with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white top with blue dots and blue trousers. She is likely to be travelling by foot or public transport.



If you have any information which could help, please contact officers at Surrey Police on 101 quoting incident/crime reference number P21120917 via



If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.