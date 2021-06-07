Officers investigating a report of sexual assault in Bournemouth are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

It was reported that at around 2pm on Monday 31 May 2021 the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was sitting in her convertible car with the roof down at the traffic lights on Alma Road, at the junction with Charminster Road. A man reportedly walked across the road, approached the car and kissed the victim on the shoulder before walking off.
The man was reportedly seen pushing another man in a wheelchair in the area before and after the incident.
Following enquiries, a 31-year-old Poole man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released on police bail as officers continue their investigation.
Investigations Officer Dean Smith, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this matter and I understand there were a number of people in the vicinity when it happened.
“I would urge any witnesses or anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210085954. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.