Officers investigating a report of sexual assault in Bournemouth are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

It was reported that at around 2pm on Monday 31 May 2021 the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was sitting in her convertible car with the roof down at the traffic lights on Alma Road, at the junction with Charminster Road. A man reportedly walked across the road, approached the car and kissed the victim on the shoulder before walking off.

The man was reportedly seen pushing another man in a wheelchair in the area before and after the incident.

Following enquiries, a 31-year-old Poole man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released on police bail as officers continue their investigation.

Investigations Officer Dean Smith, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this matter and I understand there were a number of people in the vicinity when it happened.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage to please contact us.”