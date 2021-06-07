A man has pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal following the theft of a catalytic converter in #Knaphill last weekend

Gary Herridge, 30, of no fixed address, received a Community Order and was ordered to pay £400 in compensation to the vehicle owner when he appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (2 June).

A resident in Highclere Road called the police around 11.20pm last Monday (May 31), after they heard a drilling noise.

Officers attended the scene and Herridge was arrested. A catalytic converter was found to have been partially removed from a vehicle with one end still connected.

Woking Borough Commander Inspector Dave Bentley, said: “We would like to thank the member of the public who called us when they spotted the signs of catalytic converter theft.