Can you help us find missing man Ion from Sunbury-on-Thames?

Ion, 38 was last seen leaving his home in Sunbury-on-Thames yesterday afternoon (6 June) and his friends and family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as a white man of a slim build with a bald head. He is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and could possibly be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
There is a possibility that he has travelled to the Richmond Park area or the Ham Lands area in Richmond.
If you have any information which could help, please call Surrey Police on 101 quoting incident/crime reference number PR/45210059035 If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.