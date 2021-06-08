Can you help us find missing man Ion from Sunbury-on-Thames?

Ion, 38 was last seen leaving his home in Sunbury-on-Thames yesterday afternoon (6 June) and his friends and family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a white man of a slim build with a bald head. He is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and could possibly be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

There is a possibility that he has travelled to the Richmond Park area or the Ham Lands area in Richmond.