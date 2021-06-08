Officers in Doncaster are urging the public to help them trace missing teenager, Tyler Bilson

Tyler,13, was last seen in the Mexborough area at around 9pm yesterday evening (7 June).

The teenager also has links to the Skellow area.

Officers are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.

Tyler has long mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ‘PB Roofing’ written on it and black ¾ length jogging bottoms.

We believe he could be using public transport to travel around.

If you see him, or have any information about where he might be, please call 101.