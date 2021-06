She was last seen in the area of Warwick Road, Carlisle yesterday (June 7) at 6:30pm.

Chantelle is described as wearing black leggings, a black top and gold trainers. Chantelle is 5ft 4ins, slim and has shoulder-length Black hair.

Officers would also like to urge Chantelle to contact this number if she sees this appeal.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.