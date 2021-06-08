Officers investigating a collision in Ashford are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

Kent Police was called at 5.45pm on Friday 28 May 2021 following a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car in North Street.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the pedestrian, a child, was taken to a local hospital, from where she was later discharged.

The incident happened at the junction with Somerset Road. The driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to officers at the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 28-1127.

-ends-