A thug who head butted his former partner and poured beer over her in Gillingham has been jailed.

A domestic abuser who assaulted his former partner in Gillingham has been jailed.

Lewis Sutton subjected the woman to repeated abuse, which included headbutting her, pouring beer over her and telling her to delete her social media accounts.

Sutton, 29, of The Vineries, Gillingham, was jailed for two years and four months on 3 June 2021 after admitting one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of actual bodily harm and three charges of criminal damage.

The judge heard how on 6 October 2018 he repeatedly slapped and punched the victim, causing her to suffer numerous facial injuries.

On another occasion he demanded the woman delete her social media accounts and broke her mobile phone when she refused to do so. He also damaged a second mobile phone during another incident.

In another incident, which took place on 30 March 2019, Sutton and the woman were at a pub in Gillingham when he demanded to look at her mobile phone. The pair began to argue and Sutton threw his beer over her.

The woman attempted to walk away but Sutton ran after her and threw the beer glass at her. He then chased the victim and pushed her to the ground before pulling them up by their hair and attempting to strangle them.

A person, known to Sutton, intervened and the victim was able to get away. As she left the scene, Sutton continued to shout threats at her.

Investigating officer PC John Carless, from Kent Police, said: ‘Sutton not only subjected his victim to several frightening assaults but since 2019 he has denied assaulting her, telling her friends and family that she had made it up and inflicted the injuries herself.

‘I want to commend her for her bravery in how she has handled the court case, ensuring that Sutton received a sentence he deserved and stopping him from inflicting injuries on anyone else.

‘We take reports of domestic violence seriously and will always help victims to break away from offenders and support them in rebuilding their lives.’