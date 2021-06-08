Witnesses are sought following suspicions a BMW was deliberately set on fire in Lamberhurst after it had been involved in a collision with another car

The fire destroyed the black 4 Series model, which had been left outside a pub in Furnace Lane during the evening of Monday 10 May 2021. It is believed that prior to the arson, the BMW may have collided with another vehicle in the Lamberhurst area, possibly a red Citroen. The collision was not reported to Kent Police and officers are urging the driver or any occupants of the Citroen to contact them.

Sergeant Jonathan Hannan of the Tunbridge Wells Local Policing Team said: ‘We suspect that the BMW was set alight following an earlier collision in Furnace Lane, at a location where the road has traffic calming measures. It is believed a man and a woman were inside this second vehicle and it is important that we speak to them as soon as possible. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the BMW being driven in the Lamberhurst area between the hours of 7pm and 9pm on this evening, or who noticed any other suspicious activity.’

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/79176/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111or by using the online form on their website.

Two men were arrested on 10 and 11 May in connection with driving while over the legal alcohol limit and with perverting the course of justice. Both were released, pending further investigation.