A multi-agency operation in Dartford has led to 15 people being arrested

Officers from Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police Service joined forces on Friday 4 June 2021 as part of a pre-planned operation to target criminal activity and outstanding offenders in the town.

As part of the day Andrew Nash, 50, of Fairway Drive, Dartford, was arrested after concerned officers stopped to talk to him in London Road.

He was subsequently searched, arrested and later charged with possession of class A drugs. He was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 July.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft after a dog was reported to have been stolen at 7.45amthe same day from a property in Hill View. The arrested man has since been released on bail until Tuesday 29 June.

As part of the operation a man aged 30 from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of burgling a house in Burnham Road on Tuesday 23 March 2021 where a quantity of money was removed from the address. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

During the operation officers also arrested a number of people for various other offences including criminal damage, theft and domestic abuse.

Inspector Sarah Rivett of Dartford Community Safety Unit said: ‘This was a successful operation which saw a number of outstanding offenders targeted, as well as people being arrested for criminal activity whilst officers were patrolling the town.

‘We work hard to target offenders and reduce crime and disorder in the town, and this was a great example of how a joined-up approach with our partners can yield positive results.’